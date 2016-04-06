UPDATE 1-U.S. drug developer Raptor Pharmaceuticals explores sale -sources

(Adds share reaction, more details)
By Carl O'Donnell
April 6 Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp, a
U.S. company that develops drugs to treat orphan diseases, is
reaching out to investment banks for a financial adviser to
explore a sale of itself, according to people familiar with the
matter.
The pharmaceutical industry is taking a greater interest in
so-called orphan drugs because their strong patent protection
helps ensure reliable pricing power for drug makers.
At the same time, volatile markets are making it difficult
for small life sciences companies with expansive development
pipelines such as Raptor's to raise cash for research. This in
turn makes these small companies more inclined to sell
themselves to a well capitalized acquirer.
Raptor's move is exploratory and may not lead to a sale, the
people said this week, asking not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential.
The company did not respond to a request for comment. Its
shares ended trading up 24.4 percent at $5.81 on the news on
Wednesday, giving it a market capitalization of around $500
million.
Based in Novato, California, Raptor reported nearly $100
million in sales in 2015 from its drug procysbi, which treats
the rare genetic disorder, nephropathic cystinosis. However,
Raptor's operating expenses exceeded $100 million in 2015.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler and Steve Orlofsky)