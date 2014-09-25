版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 25日 星期四 20:10 BJT

BRIEF-Rare Earth Minerals raises stake in Bacanora Minerals to 12 pct

Sept 25 Rare Earth Minerals Plc

* Rem increases strategic holding in bacanora minerals to 12% Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐