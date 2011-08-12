FACTBOX-Japanese rare earth users plan Chinese operations

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Aug 12 Japanese manufacturers, hit hard by soaring rare earth prices caused by China's restrictive export quotas, are planning to relocate some of their production to China to resolve their supply issues.
By setting up shop in China, where some 95 percent of the world's rare earths are produced, manufacturers can obtain the metals more cheaply, and then export the finished products outside the quota system.
Here are some Japanese companies that have announced plans for production in China in 2011:
Showa Denko KK (4004.T), which uses rare earths to produce magnet alloys, will ramp up output at its existing plant in China to 3,000 tonnes a year from 2,000 tonnes.
Hoya Corp (7741.T), which uses rare earths to produce optical glass for digital cameras, will start up production in China in December.
Asahi Glass (5201.T), which uses rare earths in LCD glass, will set up its second volume production base inside China in 2012.
Hitachi Metals (5486.T), the world's top maker of high-powered magnets, is considering moving some production of its neodymium magnets to the United States and China. The company could move as much as 20 percent of its magnet output to China, according to Japanese media reports.
Source: Company new releases, Japan media reports (Compiled by Yuko Inoue)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.