Rare earths price recovery seen muffled by excess supply

* Prices slumped after China scrapped tariffs on May 1
* Rejigged Chinese resource tax may offer support
* Graphic on rare earth prices: link.reuters.com/dat62t
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, July 9 An expected bounce in hard-hit
rare earth prices later this year will be vulnerable to a glut
of supplies, including from illicit mines and smuggling in
dominant producer China.
The outlook will weigh on miners such as Molycorp Inc
, the only U.S. supplier of rare earths, which filed
for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month after reporting a loss for
the 13th straight quarter in May.
The 17 rare-earth elements used in high-tech sectors such as
electronics, defence and renewable energy are still recovering
from a boom in 2010-2011 that unleashed a glut of supply and a
subsequent collapse in prices.
"By the year end, we should see upward momentum," said
Amsterdam-based consultant Ryan Castilloux, founding director of
Adamas Intelligence, adding some prices may rise 10-15 percent.
"It's not going to bring us entirely out of the doldrums,
but it's going to bring us back to a better place than we're at
today.
Prices soared five years ago when China clamped down on
supply, sending some up thousands of percent as speculators went
on a buying spree, before the market crashed back down.
Rare earths were further battered on May 1 when China
scrapped export tariffs, which had inflated international
prices, after a World Trade Organisation ruling.
Cerium oxide AM-CNF-CEOXD, used as a catalyst to refine
petroleum and in carbon-arc lighting for the film industry, has
tumbled by 40 percent since May 1 to $1.925 a kg FOB China.
It had already slumped to $3.25 from a peak of $150.55
touched in 2011 at the height of the boom after soaring 21-fold
over the previous year.
Some rare earths could get support from the impact of
China's revised resource tax, which is now based on value rather
than weight, and a crackdown on smuggling networks, which may
have shipped as much as 40,000 tonnes last year, according to
industry sources.
"The change in the resource tax was very much aimed at the
fact that they're trying to limit illegal mining," said Melanie
Debono with consultancy Capital Economics in London, who
forecasts prices rising in the second half of the year.
"The Chinese government has also changed the structure of
the (Chinese) industry so there are just six large groups
producing rare earths."
Analysts said prices most likely to see gains were the
"heavier" rare earths, especially elements used for permanent
magnets, such as neodymium oxide AM-CNF-NDOXD and praseodymium
oxide AM-CNF-PROXD.
The recovery in the market would be capped, however, until
it works off an overhang of excess supply.
"You've got a lot of excess stock and a lot of layers as
well, some in the hands of traders who bought up during the boom
and are still looking to liquidate it," said a rare earths
trader in London, who declined to be named.
"There's a long way to go to correct so the markets are
normalised again, we're going through that now."
