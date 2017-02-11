UAE's Ras Al Khaimah emirate has no plans to issue dollar bond in 2017 -statement

DUBAI Feb 11 The United Arab Emirates' Ras Al Khaimah does not plan to issue a U.S. dollar-denominated bond in 2017 and has not had talks with banks regarding that, the emirate said in a statement on Saturday.

Reuters published an article on Feb. 9 which said the emirate, one of the seven which make up the UAE, had been in talks with lenders over a potential international bond sale, citing banking sources.

At the time, telephone calls and an email to Ras Al Khaimah's finance department seeking comment were unanswered. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Louise Ireland)