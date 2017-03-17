LPC: US rate hike keeps pressure on pricing as loan funds’ assets grow

| NEW YORK, March 17
NEW YORK, March 17 Investors seeking to offset
the effects of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike on
Wednesday are pouring money into US loan funds, which is
expected to keep a US$208bn refinancing wave rolling as new
leveraged loans remain in short supply.
Cash is flowing into bank loan mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which have seen 18 weeks of
inflows as investors buy floating-rate debt to secure higher
yields and effectively hedge against further interest rate
rises.
With few new buyout loans to invest in, borrowers have been
able to use the unsatisfied demand to slash pricing on existing
loans, which are being refinanced at a rate not seen since the
second quarter of 2013 when refinancing hit a record
US$245.65bn.
"Inflows remain very strong, which will keep the pressure on
spreads and create opportunities for repricings," said Jonathan
Insull, portfolio manager at Crescent Capital Group. “Repricings
tend to come in waves, and we have had a couple of tsunamis roll
through here. Until we see heavier new issuance or inflows
abate, it won't be safe to go near the water."
The Federal Reserve, which raised its target rate by 25bp to
75-100bp on Wednesday in the third rise since December 2015,
said it expects two further increases this year and three in
2018.
Loan inflows of US$11.1bn so far this year follow $8.6bn of
inflows in 2016, which reversed a combined outflow of more than
US$45bn in 2014 and 2015. There was a record annual inflow of
US$62.9bn in 2013.
“Institutional interest in the asset class continues to be
strong globally, so we continue to see demand,” said John Popp,
global head and chief investment officer of the credit
investments group at Credit Suisse Asset Management.
The influx of cash is boosting the assets under management
of bank loan mutual funds and ETFs. Assets increased 4% to
US$146bn in February from January, according to Thomson Reuters
LPC data.
Investors seek floating-rate products, such as leveraged
loans that pay lenders a coupon over Libor, in a rising interest
rate environment as yields increase along with rates, unlike
fixed-rate bonds, where returns fall as rates rise.
Inflows into loan funds are a “natural reaction to the
expectation of not only seeing dividends move up, but also
protecting your capital when invested in fixed income,” said
Jeff Bakalar, co-head of Voya Investment Management’s senior
loan group.
Bank loan funds are attracting global investors that face
low or negative rates in various other regions. Some funds have
been increasing existing loan allocations while others have even
been reducing their longer duration bond allocations and moving
into loans, Bakalar said.
High-yield bond funds have had three consecutive weeks of
outflows, including US$5.7bn in the seven days ending March 15,
according to Lipper.
“If you look at the history of Fed rate hikes, typically
ahead of the move you will see inflows into the loan market and
outflows from high-yield bonds, so [the last few weeks] is
inline with history,” said Brad Rogoff, head of credit strategy
at Barclays.
