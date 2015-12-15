TRLPC: US rate rise to hit CLO equity returns as issuance falls

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 15 An increase in US interest
rates will hit returns for equity investors in Collateralized
Loan Obligation (CLO) funds, in another blow for a market
grappling with regulation and an estimated 36% drop in issuance
in 2016.
If the Federal Reserve raises interest rates as expected on
Wednesday, returns for CLO equity holders will drop as the cost
of liabilities increases, but loan yields will stay static
thanks to 'Libor floors' on the leveraged loans they invest in.
Libor rates will move higher when the US raises interest
rates, Joseph Abate, a money market analyst at Barclays, said.
Although floating rate loans pay a spread over Libor, Libor
floors guarantee a minimum rate for loan investors.
While the amount of income coming into CLO funds will stay
the same, payouts to debt investors will increase because CLO
tranches do not have Libor floors. This leaves less to pay to
CLO equity investors, which hold the riskiest part of the fund
and are paid last after bondholders.
"It is just one more negative sentiment that will weigh on a
currently weak market," said Steven Oh, global head of credit
and fixed income at PineBridge Investments, which oversees about
US$77.6bn of assets.
Lower returns for CLO equity holders will further strain the
market. Issuance of CLOs, the biggest buyers of leveraged loans
that provide financing to back acquisitions such as Avago's
purchase of Broadcom, is forecast to be as low as US$60bn next
year, according to Morgan Stanley, due to upcoming regulations
that will force managers to hold 5% of their funds.
"Equity investors are definitely concerned," Oh said.
LIBOR FLOORS
Libor floors were introduced during the credit crisis to
give a minimum Libor level to help boost yields after
three-month Libor fell from a 10-year high of 5.72 in September
2007. The benchmark dropped below 1% in May 2009.
Ninety-eight percent of first-lien term loans issued in 2015
until the end of November included Libor floors, typically of 1%
or 0.75%, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Three-month Libor is currently 52.5bp, more than double the
25.5bp it was at the start of 2015. With interest rates
currently close to zero, analysts expect the Fed to raise rates
on Wednesday.
Barclays estimates that three-month Libor will rise to 80bp
in the first quarter of next year and remain at that level in
the second quarter. The bank expects the benchmark will then
increase to 110bp in September 2016 and end next year at 128bp.
Citigroup forecasts three-month Libor will end 2016 at 88bp
and JP Morgan predicts 155bp.
The addition of Libor floors has been "a big part" of CLO
equity cash-flow returns over the past few years, said Collin
Chan, a CLO strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which
forecasts US$70bn of CLO issuance in 2016.
Libor floors have helped boost US CLO equity returns by
about 7%, according to an August report from Barclays, but that
benefit may start shrinking.
"Rising Libor rates are going to have a negative impact
until such time it reaches the floor because the cost of
liabilities will increase but the asset yields will stay static
despite the increased Libor rate," PineBridge's Oh said.
CHALLENGES AHEAD
With a limited universe of buyers, CLO equity is already
difficult to sell and lower returns may hurt the US$421bn
outstanding CLO market, which is already challenged by falling
issuance and risk-retention rules that go into effect in
December 2016.
About US$94.2bn of deals have been arranged in the US this
year after a record US$123.6bn was issued in 2014, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral data.
Only about 10 of the 30 largest CLO managers, which are
mostly affiliated with an insurer or large asset manager, may be
able to comply with the risk-retention rules, according to
management-consulting firm Oliver Wyman.
While some in the market are very worried about falling CLO
equity returns, others are more optimistic that Libor may rise
fast enough to quickly offset the cut in returns caused by Libor
floors.
"There are very few loans with Libor floors of more than 1%
and some recent deals have been priced with Libor floors of
0.75%," Stephen Ketchum, co-founder and managing partner of New
York-based Sound Point Capital Management, said. "The difference
between Libor and the average Libor floor is not significant."
Sound Point, which oversees about US$7bn in assets, raised a
US$460.25m CLO with Morgan Stanley this month, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral.
If Libor rises quickly, as some analysts predict, and
surpasses 1% next year, equity returns will not be severely
impaired. If it rises to just below 1% and stays there, as other
analysts suggest, it will be more damaging to CLO investors.
