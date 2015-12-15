TRLPC: US rate rise to hit CLO equity returns as issuance falls

NEW YORK Dec 15 An increase in US interest rates will hit returns for equity investors in Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds, in another blow for a market grappling with regulation and an estimated 36% drop in issuance in 2016.

If the Federal Reserve raises interest rates as expected on Wednesday, returns for CLO equity holders will drop as the cost of liabilities increases, but loan yields will stay static thanks to 'Libor floors' on the leveraged loans they invest in.

Libor rates will move higher when the US raises interest rates, Joseph Abate, a money market analyst at Barclays, said. Although floating rate loans pay a spread over Libor, Libor floors guarantee a minimum rate for loan investors.

While the amount of income coming into CLO funds will stay the same, payouts to debt investors will increase because CLO tranches do not have Libor floors. This leaves less to pay to CLO equity investors, which hold the riskiest part of the fund and are paid last after bondholders.

"It is just one more negative sentiment that will weigh on a currently weak market," said Steven Oh, global head of credit and fixed income at PineBridge Investments, which oversees about US$77.6bn of assets.

Lower returns for CLO equity holders will further strain the market. Issuance of CLOs, the biggest buyers of leveraged loans that provide financing to back acquisitions such as Avago's purchase of Broadcom, is forecast to be as low as US$60bn next year, according to Morgan Stanley, due to upcoming regulations that will force managers to hold 5% of their funds.

"Equity investors are definitely concerned," Oh said.

LIBOR FLOORS

Libor floors were introduced during the credit crisis to give a minimum Libor level to help boost yields after three-month Libor fell from a 10-year high of 5.72 in September 2007. The benchmark dropped below 1% in May 2009.

Ninety-eight percent of first-lien term loans issued in 2015 until the end of November included Libor floors, typically of 1% or 0.75%, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Three-month Libor is currently 52.5bp, more than double the 25.5bp it was at the start of 2015. With interest rates currently close to zero, analysts expect the Fed to raise rates on Wednesday.

Barclays estimates that three-month Libor will rise to 80bp in the first quarter of next year and remain at that level in the second quarter. The bank expects the benchmark will then increase to 110bp in September 2016 and end next year at 128bp.

Citigroup forecasts three-month Libor will end 2016 at 88bp and JP Morgan predicts 155bp.

The addition of Libor floors has been "a big part" of CLO equity cash-flow returns over the past few years, said Collin Chan, a CLO strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which forecasts US$70bn of CLO issuance in 2016.

Libor floors have helped boost US CLO equity returns by about 7%, according to an August report from Barclays, but that benefit may start shrinking.

"Rising Libor rates are going to have a negative impact until such time it reaches the floor because the cost of liabilities will increase but the asset yields will stay static despite the increased Libor rate," PineBridge's Oh said.

CHALLENGES AHEAD

With a limited universe of buyers, CLO equity is already difficult to sell and lower returns may hurt the US$421bn outstanding CLO market, which is already challenged by falling issuance and risk-retention rules that go into effect in December 2016.

About US$94.2bn of deals have been arranged in the US this year after a record US$123.6bn was issued in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral data.

Only about 10 of the 30 largest CLO managers, which are mostly affiliated with an insurer or large asset manager, may be able to comply with the risk-retention rules, according to management-consulting firm Oliver Wyman.

While some in the market are very worried about falling CLO equity returns, others are more optimistic that Libor may rise fast enough to quickly offset the cut in returns caused by Libor floors.

"There are very few loans with Libor floors of more than 1% and some recent deals have been priced with Libor floors of 0.75%," Stephen Ketchum, co-founder and managing partner of New York-based Sound Point Capital Management, said. "The difference between Libor and the average Libor floor is not significant."

Sound Point, which oversees about US$7bn in assets, raised a US$460.25m CLO with Morgan Stanley this month, according to Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral.

If Libor rises quickly, as some analysts predict, and surpasses 1% next year, equity returns will not be severely impaired. If it rises to just below 1% and stays there, as other analysts suggest, it will be more damaging to CLO investors. (Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)