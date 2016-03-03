RPT-Europe's insurers, pension funds turn to risky property in hunt for yield

(Repeats Wednesday report)
* Zero rates squeeze insurers, pension funds
* Many turn to booming property
* Supervisors alert as experts warn of bubbles
By John O'Donnell and Carolyn Cohn
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 2 Traditionally
conservative European insurers and pension funds are turning
increasingly to risky property bets on everything from new homes
in provincial Britain to car parks at Brussels airport, as they
feel the pinch from rock-bottom interest rates.
While much is in the form of equity stakes, they are also
providing loans secured against property, moving into territory
where banks have retreated since the global financial crisis.
"The banks have taken a couple of steps back and are not
providing the same amount of credit," said Johan Held of AFA, a
Swedish insurer which has spent one in seven euros of a 20
billion euro ($22 billion) fund on property. "Many of the
insurance companies are stepping in to fill the gap."
At the moment, property, at least in many northern European
cities, offers far better returns than conventional investments
such as bonds, where yields have been dismal since central banks
flooded the financial system with cheap money to revive their
economies.
But industry supervisors are alert to the shift into
investments such as property, an asset at the heart of the
global crisis when sub-prime mortgage debt helped to bring down
the likes of Lehman Brothers.
At a time when some people are warning of a property bubble,
supervisors fear that insurers, with limited experience of real
estate, could underestimate the risks. In the case of pension
funds, any disastrous investments could ultimately hurt the
elderly by losing money needed to fund their retirement income.
Held played down the risks. "Appreciating values are not
going to continue forever," he said. "However, as long as there
is rental growth I do not worry too much about valuations,
especially ... where interest rates remain at ... low levels."
These are nevertheless largely uncharted waters for insurers
or pension funds, which typically concentrate on investing in
company stocks and government bonds.
In a recent report on financial stability, the European
Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority signalled it is
closely watching developments, noting "an increased risk
appetite" since 2008 to preserve investment returns.
The report pointed to insurers turning to investments
"previously dominated by the banking industry" - mortgages,
infrastructure loans and mortgage backed securities.
LACK OF EXPERTISE
Moody's credit ratings agency has expressed its own doubts
over the shift towards assets that are hard to trade such as
property.
"There is a general lack of expertise and a track record,"
said Dominic Simpson, a Moody's analyst. "Experience shows that
when insurers start to invest in these more esoteric asset
classes, they are not always going to invest in the most secure
assets."
European Central Bank data shows insurers and pension funds'
loans in the 19-country euro zone rose around 12 percent between
2011 and late 2015 to more than half a trillion euros.
Those based in Germany accounted for almost 300 billion in
loans in 2014 and the Netherlands 120 billion, although the
figures gave no break down between property and other lending.
Property investments by insurers and pension funds also take
a variety of other forms. These include buying commercial or
residential buildings, and taking stakes in developers or
specialist real estate investment funds.
One of Britain's biggest insurers, Legal & General, recently
teamed up with a Dutch pension fund to invest $653 million in
building thousands of British homes for rent, beginning in the
western city of Bristol.
While Spain suffered a property crash as early as 2007, some
of the insurance and pension fund money is going into southern
Europe - Italian insurer Generali owns buildings in places
including Barcelona. However, much of it has been invested in
cities to the north where values have soared in recent years.
In a recent study, Swiss bank UBS said house prices in the
world's leading financial centres were "fundamentally
unjustified", putting London at the top of its 'bubble index'.
The research suggested prices in the British capital or
Norway could be overpriced by as much as 40 percent, while
Frankfurt and Amsterdam are also overvalued.
Insurers' exposure to property, not to speak of individual
cities, remains small compared with the giant size of their
funds, but the strong rises in home prices are making some
experts nervous.
Credit underpins property markets and banks, under
regulatory pressure to build their capital cushion, are often
eager to sell.
There are roughly 4.5 trillion euros of home loans
outstanding in Germany, Britain, France and the Netherlands.
Dutch mortgage debt totals more than two thirds of the amount in
its far bigger neighbour, Germany.
(For GRAPHIC click on: reut.rs/1L1qVXd )
COMMERCIAL UNCERTAINTY
The picture for commercial property is also uncertain. In
2014, the ECB flagged a boom in prices for prime commercial real
estate, urging banks, insurers and pension funds to be prepared
for a change of fortune.
Insurers and pension funds, with fixed commitments to
policyholders and the retired, however, cannot wait for interest
rates on conventional investments to rise from zero.
"Low interest rates affect just about every part of the
insurance business, shrinking the returns on investment and
requiring insurers to set aside more capital," said Michael
Heise, chief economist of Allianz, an insurer and one of the
globe's biggest investors.
In an otherwise barren landscape, property offers tempting
returns that are five-fold that of government debt to investors
such as Belgian insurer Ageas.
It invests around 7 percent of funds in property, including
a majority stake in Interparking, which runs car parks including
those at Brussels airport. "Real estate is important," said Bart
De Smet, its chief executive. "It's one of the assets that
permits us to achieve a higher yield."
A global slowdown, as the Chinese economy loses momentum,
means that many central banks are unlikely to raise interest
rates for some time. ECB President Mario Draghi has made clear
that avoiding deflation and getting euro zone inflation back up
to its target takes priority.
"We have a mandate and our mandate is to reach price
stability," he told the European Parliament recently, "And that
counts first and foremost."
"The economic situation will improve, interest rates will
rise again and both the insurance companies ... and the savers
who suffer at the present time ... will actually be better off."
($1 = 0.9190 euros)
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa and Jonathan Gould in
Frankfurt; editing by David Stamp)