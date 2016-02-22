RPT-Zero rates wrecked your savings? Relax on a $17,000 footstool

(Repeats Sunday story, text unchanged)
FRANKFURT, Feb 21 It doesn't look like much, but
a boxy wooden vintage Swedish footstool isn't just a place to
rest your weary feet after cross-country skiing. It is the
latest competition to hedge funds or high end real estate. And
that means it will cost you $17,000.
A global glut of cheap money is prompting investors to take
unprecedented risks in order to earn returns. From the United
States to the 19-country euro zone, central banks have lowered
interest rates to zero since the financial crisis started in
2007 and still haven't been able to raise them back.
Nearly a decade of free money helped these countries through
the worst of the crisis, but at a heavy cost for savers, sapping
earnings from traditional investments such as bonds and pushing
many to look at riskier, unconventional alternatives.
Interest in hedge funds, property, paintings and wine has
risen sharply.
This shift is pronounced in Sweden, a country where interest
rates have long been at rock bottom. Bukowskis, a trendy
Stockholm auction house, has seen rising demand for Swedish art
and Scandinavian designer furniture.
The prices of humble-looking vintage carpets that capture
the country's 1950s zeitgeist of social equality have risen more
than ten-fold within five years. One sold for $82,000.
The $17,000 footstool is typical of the sort of minimalist,
utilitarian furniture you might find at a Nordic summer cottage.
For an extra $15,000, you can buy a small solid wood coffee
table to go with it.
"Sales online in Sweden are exploding," said Paulina
Sokolow, Bukowskis creative director. "The prices are really
increasing. I don't think we've seen the peak."
Wine has been a big money maker. A 12-bottle case of Chateau
Mouton-Rothschild from the 2000 vintage has risen in value from
roughly $2,800 at the time to around $18,600 now. Bonus:
whatever happens to prices, you can always drink it.
"The returns look attractive in the current climate," said
Tom Gearing, managing director of Cult Wines, a British wine
investment firm. "And if everything goes wrong, you are still
going to have a tangible asset."
CASH HOARDING
Hans Peterson, chief investment strategist at Sweden's SEB
bank, says many customers want new ways to invest.
"Clients are frustrated," he said. "It results in having to
buy into cyclically sensitive assets such as equities, which can
make those markets more volatile. People are also investing in
property."
The soaring prices for Swedish footstools and rugs come in a
country where property prices shot up by 36 percent since the
end of 2013. The sale last year of a $12 million apartment in
Stockholm set a new record, though it would barely be noticed in
London or New York. The boom has been fuelled in part by tax
breaks but also by Sweden's zero interest rate that turned
negative in 2015.
A negative rate increases the cost to banks of hoarding
cash, designed to fire up lending.
But this heady environment, especially after a recent
stock-market swoon, looks vulnerable.
"Are the risks too high?" said Peterson. "Only time will
tell."
CAUTIONARY TALE
The experience of Japan, which has been struggling through
two "lost decades" of stagnation, provides a cautionary tale.
Like many cities in Europe now, Tokyo too saw a sharp rise
in property prices and in demand for art in the early 1990s.
An abrupt tightening of property investment rules by the
Japanese government triggered a collapse in home prices,
dragging down the art market with it.
Japan's subsequent slashing of borrowing rates, which
reached zero around 2000, failed to reanimate the economy.
During nearly 20 years of deflation, consumers have
postponed spending, believing prices will continue to fall. The
country's debt meanwhile grew to twice the size of its economy.
This is precisely the fate that the European Central Bank is
determined to avoid. Its chief means of doing so, however,
involves keeping borrowing rates low.
In Switzerland, negative rates, which see the central bank
charge banks to hold their money, are being passed on to some
customers, forced to pay to keep money on deposit.
Some people prefer to stuff money under a mattress. The
amount of cash stashed in homes or vaults from the euro zone has
topped 1 trillion euros, much of it in 500-euro notes.
"It's become clear to everybody that we have negative
interest rates, they seem to be here for a while and this
affects preferences of investors," said Alfred Roelli, a senior
portfolio manager at Pictet, a Swiss bank which introduces its
clients to art and collectibles at special events.
He said the low rate environment "forces people to be more
adventurous and more open to new investment ideas".
Robert Ketterer, who runs an auction house in Germany, said
the low rates "are good for business because it prompts some,
who say they can't get a return on their savings, to buy art."
"Owners, on the other hand, are reluctant to sell because
they don't know what to do with the money."
