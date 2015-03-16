版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 16日 星期一 21:07 BJT

MOVES-Wealth manager Rathbone names RBS exec as risk chief

March 16 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers Plc appointed Sarah Owen-Jones as its chief risk officer.

Owen-Jones has over 20 years of experience and joins Rathbone from Royal Bank of Scotland, where she was the head of transformational risk and services risk oversight. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐