BRIEF-Rathdowney CEO John Barry to step down

* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
Nov 22 Rathdowney Resources Ltd : * Announces CEO transition plan * John Barry will step down as president and chief executive officer * Says David Copeland, chairman of the board, will assume the role of interim president and CEO * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 13 Brazil's President Michel Temer denied on Thursday that he hosted a meeting in 2010 where an executive of engineering firm Odebrecht SA was asked to arrange an illegal payment of $40 million to his political party.
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.