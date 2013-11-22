版本:
BRIEF-Rathdowney CEO John Barry to step down

Nov 22 Rathdowney Resources Ltd : * Announces CEO transition plan * John Barry will step down as president and chief executive officer * Says David Copeland, chairman of the board, will assume the role of interim president and CEO * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
