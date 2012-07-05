Moody's changes Barclays standalone rating outlook to negative

BRIEF-Malaysia Airlines says Q4 load factor rose to 81 percent
* Says identified further 400 million ringgit of cost reductions in 2017 to offset us dollar strength
SYDNEY, July 5 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday changed the outlook on Barclays Bank plc's C-/baa2 standalone bank financial strength rating (BFSR) to negative from stable, citing the uncertain management outlook.
Moody's said the change refletced concerns that the senior resignations at the bank and the consequent uncertainty surrounding the firm's direction were negative for bondholders.
"Specifically, the shareholder and political pressures on Barclays, which resulted in the resignation of the bank's CEO, COO (previously the head of the investment bank) and the stated intention of the Chairman to resign, could lead to broader pressure on the bank to shift its business model away from investment banking and reform perceived failures in its business culture," the agency said.
The C-/ baa2 standalone BFSR as well as the A2 long-term and Prime-1 short-term debt ratings remain unchanged. The A2 senior debt and deposit rating already has a negative outlook due to Moody's expectation that the UK government will reduce its support for large UK banks over the medium term.
* Says identified further 400 million ringgit of cost reductions in 2017 to offset us dollar strength
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)