Moody's downgrades 11 Brazilian banks

June 28 Moody's Investors Service said it had
downgraded the ratings of 11 Brazilian financial institutions in
line with its review of global banks.
Moody's said it had cut the standalone bank financial
strength ratings (BFSR) or lowered the standalone baseline
credit assessments (BCA) of eight Brazilian financial
institutions by one to three notches.
The long-term global local currency (GLC) deposit ratings or
issuer ratings of 11 financial institutions were downgraded by
one to two notches, while the deposit rating of one bank was
confirmed. The short-term deposit ratings of six banks were
downgraded by one notch.
The revised standalone ratings of three banks carry a
positive outlook. A positive outlook has also been assigned to
the supported local currency ratings of twelve issuers, while
the outlook on the deposit rating of one bank is negative.
Banks affected include Banco do Brasil SA, Banco
Sanfra SA, banco Santander (Brasil), HSBC
Bank Brasil - Banco Multiplo SA, Banco Bradesco
, Banco Itau BBA SA and Banco Itau
Unibanco SA.