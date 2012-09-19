版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 02:31 BJT

Fitch puts charter school bonds on review for possible downgrade

Sept 19 Fitch Ratings on Wednesday placed all bonds issued on behalf of charter schools on ratings watch negative, saying it believes that application of its recently published 'Charter School Rating Criteria' will negatively affect charter school ratings at all levels.

Fitch also said it will keep Aspire Public Schools, Calif. on ratings watch negative where it was placed on June 5.

