Fitch sees US local gov't downgrades outpacing upgrades

Aug 20 Fitch Ratings said on Monday a mix of soft property taxes and high labor costs will keep weighing on cities, counties and other local governments and produce more downgrades than upgrades for local bond issuers.

"Inflexible labor contracts with onerous provisions or external arbiters that severely impede fiscal adjustments remain a key local government credit concern," Fitch said in a statement. "Local government revenues have not been rebounding as overall property tax revenue, linked on a lagged basis to real estate values, continue to drag in many locations."

But Fitch also said most local government ratings among the estimated 52,000 U.S. municipalities and school districts were unlikely to be changed in the near to medium term.