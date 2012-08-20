Fitch sees US local gov't downgrades outpacing upgrades

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
Aug 20 Fitch Ratings said on Monday a mix of soft property taxes and high labor costs will keep weighing on cities, counties and other local governments and produce more downgrades than upgrades for local bond issuers.
"Inflexible labor contracts with onerous provisions or external arbiters that severely impede fiscal adjustments remain a key local government credit concern," Fitch said in a statement. "Local government revenues have not been rebounding as overall property tax revenue, linked on a lagged basis to real estate values, continue to drag in many locations."
But Fitch also said most local government ratings among the estimated 52,000 U.S. municipalities and school districts were unlikely to be changed in the near to medium term.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.