Moody's cuts ratings of some German banks

June 6 Moody's Investors Service cut the credit
ratings of several German banks on Wednesday, citing increased
risk of further shocks emanating from the euro zone debt crisis
and their limited loss-absorption capacity.
The banks included the New York and Paris branches of
Commerzbank, Germany's second-largest lender.
"As a result, the long-term debt and deposit ratings for six
groups and one German subsidiary of a foreign group have
declined by one notch, while the ratings for one group were
confirmed," it said.
Moody's said the ongoing rating review for Deutsche Bank AG
and its subsidiaries will be concluded together with
the reviews for other global firms with large capital markets
operations.