Moody's downgrades Jefferies Group to notch above "junk"

Oct 16 Moody's downgraded Jefferies Group Inc on Tuesday to Baa3, just one notch above "junk," citing risks related to the investment bank's aggressive growth strategy and its business model.

The downgrade, by one notch, follows a review announced on Sept. 10 and a broader downgrade earlier this year of larger global investment banks.

Moody's rating on Jefferies is now two notches below Morgan Stanley and three notches below Goldman Sachs Group Inc , both of which are more tightly regulated and benefit from lower funding costs.

The ratings agency said its downgrade "reflects Moody's concerns regarding the challenges Jefferies faces in preserving its risk management culture and managing risk concentrations, and better incorporates risks presented by institutional capital markets activities and the challenges of operating the investment banking model."

A downgrade not only makes an investment bank's funding more expensive, but can also lead to collateral calls from trading partners related to over-the-counter derivatives.

After Moody's lowered its rating by two notches in June, Morgan Stanley lost trading business and had to post $3.7 billion in additional collateral.

As of Aug. 31, Jefferies' counterparties, exchanges and clearing firms had the right to call for $41.5 million in additional collateral in the event of a one-notch downgrade, the firm said in an Oct. 10 securities filing. Jefferies said it had prepared for such a scenario in its contingency funding plan.

At Aug. 31, the firm had $4.3 billion on hand in cash, cash equivalents and other liquidity sources.