Moody's downgrades Jefferies Group to notch above "junk"

Oct 16 Moody's downgraded Jefferies Group Inc
on Tuesday to Baa3, just one notch above "junk," citing
risks related to the investment bank's aggressive growth
strategy and its business model.
The downgrade, by one notch, follows a review announced on
Sept. 10 and a broader downgrade earlier this year of larger
global investment banks.
Moody's rating on Jefferies is now two notches below Morgan
Stanley and three notches below Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, both of which are more tightly regulated and benefit
from lower funding costs.
The ratings agency said its downgrade "reflects Moody's
concerns regarding the challenges Jefferies faces in preserving
its risk management culture and managing risk concentrations,
and better incorporates risks presented by institutional capital
markets activities and the challenges of operating the
investment banking model."
A downgrade not only makes an investment bank's funding more
expensive, but can also lead to collateral calls from trading
partners related to over-the-counter derivatives.
After Moody's lowered its rating by two notches in June,
Morgan Stanley lost trading business and had to post $3.7
billion in additional collateral.
As of Aug. 31, Jefferies' counterparties, exchanges and
clearing firms had the right to call for $41.5 million in
additional collateral in the event of a one-notch downgrade, the
firm said in an Oct. 10 securities filing. Jefferies said it had
prepared for such a scenario in its contingency funding plan.
At Aug. 31, the firm had $4.3 billion on hand in cash, cash
equivalents and other liquidity sources.