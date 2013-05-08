版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 9日 星期四 02:51 BJT

S&P upgrades MBIA, National Public Finance Guarantee fncl strength rtgs

May 8 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday raised the financial strength ratings of MBIA Insurance Corp and National Public Finance Guarantee Corp adding it may upgrade them further.

The rating action on MBIA - with a financial strength rating brought up to B from CCC - follows the $1.6 billion cash settlement with Bank of America announced on Monday, S&P said.

The rating agency also added that the financial strength rating for National Public Finance Guarantee Corp, which was raised to BBB from BB, reflects "the company's strengthened capital adequacy position and financial risk profile following MBIA Corp's repayment of the intercompany loan."
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐