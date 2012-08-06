Sales-tax defeat a credit drag for Atlanta - Moody's

Aug 6 Voters in Atlanta created a credit
negative for the metropolis last week by solidly rejecting a
proposed 1 percent sales tax that would have financed billions
of dollars of transportation infrastructure, Moody's Investors
Service said on M ond ay.
Along with voters in eight other regions of Georgia, voters
in Atlanta's 10-county region knocked down a referendum that
would have authorized a 1 percent transportation special purpose
local options sales tax.
Three Georgia regions okayed the sales tax, which state
officials had forecast would have paid for as much as $16.9
billion worth of infrastructure projects across the state.
Atlanta's tax increase would have produced $7.2 billion for
transport improvements, such as an expansion of the Metropolitan
Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) system.
"For regions that defeated the tax, particularly
metropolitan Atlanta, the failure is credit negative as the lack
of funds to upgrade and expand infrastructure will likely hinder
economic development," Moody's said in a commentary.
In Atlanta, where 63 percent of voters opposed the measure,
the tax was especially important "because of the city's position
as a major economic center in the Southeast, which could be hurt
by the area's less-than-satisfactory infrastructure," Moody's
said.
It said the winning votes in three regions - Central
Savannah River, the River Valley District and the Heart of
Georgia District - were credit positives for those areas.