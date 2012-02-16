UPDATE 4-Moody's warns may downgrade 17 global banks, securities firms

* Cites tougher funding, regulatory and economic environment
* Includes, BofA, Goldman, Citi, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley.
* Barclays, BNP, Deutsche, HSBC, SocGen also included
* Rating agency puts 114 European institutions on watch
* Cuts ratings on some insurance firms, cut outlook on
others
By Ian Chua and Soyoung Kim
Feb 16 Moody's warned on Thursday it may
cut the credit ratings of 17 global and 114 European financial
institutions in another sign the impact of the euro zone
government debt crisis is spreading throughout the global
financial system.
It was reviewing the long-term ratings and standalone credit
assessments of a range of banks, Moody's added. Markets were
unaffected by the Moody's announcement.
"Capital markets firms are confronting evolving challenges,
such as more fragile funding conditions, wider credit spreads,
increased regulatory burdens and more difficult operating
conditions," the ratings agency said in a statement.
It said among 17 banks and securities firms with global
capital markets operations, it might cut the long-term credit
rating of UBS , Credit Suisse and
Morgan Stanley by as much as three notches following the
review. It said the guidance was indicative.
Among the banks that might be downgraded by two notches are
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole
, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Holdings, and
Goldman Sachs.
Bank of America and Nomura were included in
those that might be downgraded by one notch.
The U.S. rating agency said in a separate statement its
action on 114 financial institutions from 16 European nations
reflected the impact of the debt crisis and deteriorating
creditworthiness of its governments.
It cited more fragile funding conditions, increased
regulatory burdens and a tougher economic environment for its
review of banks and securities firms with global reach.
Moody's salvo follows rounds of downgrades in European
sovereign ratings as the euro zone's struggle to keep its
weakest link Greece afloat has been driving up borrowing costs
and straining finances of other nations.
Last Monday, Moody's cut the ratings of six European nations
including Italy, Spain and Portugal and warned it could strip
France, Britain and Austria of their top-level AAA grade.
Standard & Poor's cut France's and Austria's top ratings and
downgraded seven other euro zone nations last month. It also cut
the euro zone's bailout fund by one notch.
Moody's on Thursday also downgraded the insurance financial
strength ratings (IFSR) by one or two notches of several
insurance companies, which it said related to their investment
and operating exposures to Spain and Italy.
These included Unipol Assicurazioni SpA, Mapfre
Global Risks, Assicurazioni Generali SpA and Allianz
SpA. It affirmed the IFSR of Allianz SE, AXA SA
, Aviva Plc and their subsidiaries, but cut the
outlook on the rating to negative from stable.
VICIOUS CIRCLE
Asian shares and the euro were weaker on Thursday on
concerns about another delay in cementing a bailout for Greece.
Traders said markets didn't not show any specific reaction to
the Moody's announcement.
In its review of European financial institutions, Moody's
said that once completed, the ratings would "fully reflect the
currently foreseen adverse credit drivers."
European banks' bond holdings of struggling euro zone
nations Greece, Portugal, Ireland, Spain and Italy have trapped
Europe in a vicious circle.
The falling value of the debt puts pressure on banks, which
in turn weighs on lending and economic activity, making it
tougher to sustain the growth that governments badly need to
shore up their finances.
The biggest single group among the 114 institutions under
review were headquartered in Italy, followed by Spain, with more
than 20 each. Nine were headquartered in Britain, 10 in France
and seven in Germany.
Moody's said nine of the 17 banks with global reach are
included in the list of 114 financial institutions in Europe.
European Union leaders have been trying to put a financial
"firewall" around the nations most afflicted by the euro zone
debt crisis.
But jittery market sentiment suffered a fresh setback on
Wednesday when several EU sources told Reuters that the euro
zone was considering a delay in parts of a second bailout plan
for Greece.
Moody's said that for 99 European financial institutions,
the standalone credit assessments have been placed on review for
downgrade. For 109 institutions, the long-term debt and deposit
ratings have been placed on review for downgrade.
For 66 institutions, the short-term ratings have been placed
on review for downgrade.