Moody's says may downgrade 17 global banks, securities firms

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Feb 16 Moody's Investor service warned on Thursday it could downgrade the credit ratings of 17 global banks and securities firms due to more fragile funding conditions, increased regulatory burdens and a more difficult operation environment.
Moody's said it is reviewing the long-term ratings and standalone credit assessments of Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Royal Bank of Canada.
The long-term ratings and standalone credit review of European banks include Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC , Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale .
Moody's said it was extending the reviews of the long-term ratings and standalone credit assessments of Credit Suisse , Macquarie, Nomura and UBS .
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.