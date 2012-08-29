UPDATE 1-S&P's clean-up artist exits

By Rick Rothacker
Aug 29 Mark Adelson, a former Standard & Poor's
chief credit officer who was brought in to tighten risk
standards in 2008, has left the ratings agency months after he
was demoted, the company confirmed Wednesday.
Adelson was named S&P's chief credit officer in May 2008 as
part of the company's campaign to improve its rating methods and
its reputation as the financial crisis exposed flaws in the work
of major ratings agencies. He had been a public critic of the
agencies and some of the complex structured finance instruments
to which they awarded top triple-A grades.
But by late 2011 Adelson had been caught up in some of the
finger-pointing at S&P for its downgrade of U.S. government debt
from triple-A.
In December, Adelson lost his position and was named a
senior research fellow after a restructuring. At the time, S&P
said he had been "instrumental in strengthening the firm's
criteria process" and would lead critical new research projects.
An S&P spokeswoman confirmed the departure but declined
further comment. Adelson declined to comment.
Adelson's LinkedIn page said he held a research position at
S&P through August 2012. As chief credit officer, he "supervised
the overhaul of the company's rating criteria in the wake of the
financial crisis," according to the page.
When the securitization markets began to seize up in 2007
because of some of their worst excesses, Adelson left Nomura
Securities where he had been head of structured finance research
and had written skeptically of some of the most complex and
highly leveraged instruments. He operated a consulting firm for
less than a year before being hired by Standard & Poor's.
S&P is a unit of McGraw-Hill Companies Inc.