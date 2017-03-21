Israel's Ratio secures $400 mln to fund Leviathan natgas project

JERUSALEM, March 21 (Reuters) -

* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.

* Ratio holds a 15 percent stake in Leviathan, together with Israel's Delek Group, which has a 45.34 percent share and operator Noble Energy, which holds a 39.66 percent stake.

* The partners have approved a first-phase budget of $3.75 billion dollars.

* Ratio said it signed financing agreements with a consortium of local and foreign groups, including HSBC and BNP Paribas. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)