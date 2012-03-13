UPDATE 1-Raven Industries profit beats market estimates

* Q4 EPS $0.60 vs est $0.48

March 13 Raven Industries Inc's quarterly profit beat estimates, driven by strong sales at its engineered films business, which makes rugged reinforced plastic sheets.

The company's fourth-quarter earnings rose to $11 million, or 60 cents a share, from $7.4 million, or 41 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue at the company, which competes with Spartech Corp , rose 36 percent to $96.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 48 cents a share on revenue of $78.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at the engineered films business, which accounts for more than a third of Raven's total revenue, grew 48 percent.

Shares of the Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company were up about 6 percent at $64.99 in morning trade on the Nasdaq.