ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires two advisers from BNY Mellon

Jan 6 Raymond James Investment Advisors, a division of Raymond James Financial Inc, said it hired two advisers from Bank of New York Mellon Corp to form an advisory firm based in Tampa, Florida.

Raymond Ifert, who managed $850 million in client assets at BNY Mellon's Tampa office, will head the firm, REI Wealth Management.

Lorraine Faedo, who previously worked as an assistant portfolio officer for BNY Mellon Wealth Management, will serve as vice president of REI Wealth Management.

The firm advises high-net-worth individuals and families, and other institutions.

A spokeswoman for BNY Mellon confirmed Ifert's departure. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)