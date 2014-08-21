ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires financial advisers from Morgan Stanley

Aug 21 Raymond James Financial Inc said
it had hired financial advisers James Switzer and Eric Cobb from
Morgan Stanley.
The team, which operates independently as Switzer Cobb
Wealth Partners, has joined Raymond James Financial Services
(RJFS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James.
Switzer and Cobb managed more than $180 million in assets at
Morgan Stanley and had annual fees and commissions in excess of
$1.3 million. Their combined industry experience totals more
than 40 years and they will be based in Spartanburg, South
Carolina. Morgan Stanley was not immediately available to
confirm the move.