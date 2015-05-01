ON THE MOVE-Sage Private Wealth hires adviser in suburban Chicago

NEW YORK May 1 Sage Private Wealth Group, an
independent firm affiliated with Raymond James Financial
Services, said on Friday it hired financial adviser Roy Cook
Jr., who produced $1.3 million in revenue for his prior employer
in his last year there.
Cook joined Sage's Chicago suburban office in Wheaton,
Illinois, in March from BKD Wealth Advisors, where he managed
$130 million in client assets.
Cook will continue to work with high net worth clients at
Sage, in addition to developing asset allocation models and
leading due diligence and maintenance for Sage's recommended
list of funds, ETFs and securities, according to a Raymond James
statement.
Sage has nearly $500 million assets under management and
offers securities through Raymond James Financial Services, the
independent broker-dealer channel of Raymond James Financial
Inc..
Sage Managing Partner Khaled Taha said Cook, who has 20
years of experience, was an important addition as the firm
continues to grow.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)