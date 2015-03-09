UPDATE 1-ON THE MOVE-Raymond James unit hires two advisers from Morgan Stanley

(Adds confirmation on departures)

March 9 Raymond James & Associates, the broker-dealer unit of Raymond James Financial Inc, hired two advisers from Morgan Stanley for its Washington DC office.

Douglas Richards and Sheldon Ray managed about $150 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley and had about $1.9 million in annual fees and commissions.

The team operates as R&R Global Asset Management of Raymond James.

Richards began his career in the financial services industry with Thomson McKinnon Securities, which was later acquired by Prudential Securities.

Ray began his financial services career with Prudential Securities, moving with Richards to UBS Financial Services Inc in 2001 and Morgan Stanley in 2008.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman confirmed the departures. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)