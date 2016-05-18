Raymond James fined for failing to follow anti-money laundering rules

May 18 Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog
has fined Raymond James Financial Inc $17 million for
widespread failures in anti-money laundering compliance, the
regulator said on Wednesday.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) also
suspended the company's former anti-money laundering compliance
officer, Linda Busby, for three months and fined her $25,000,
the regulator said.
Raymond James and Busby both agreed to the sanctions in
settlements with FINRA, without admitting nor denying FINRA's
charges, the regulator said.
Raymond James' processes to prevent money laundering did not
match its business growth from 2006-2014, FINRA said. Instead,
the company relied on a "patchwork" of procedures and systems to
detect suspicious activity, missing "red flags" in the process,
FINRA said.
The Raymond James U.S. anti-money laundering program has
"undergone significant resource, process and technology
enhancements" aligned with the firm's growth strategy, said
Raymond James spokesman Steve Hollister, in a statement.
The firm has boosted its anti-money laundering staff, hiring
a new chief anti-money laundering officer, and is using a new
monitoring software to detect suspicious activity, Hollister
said.
Lawyers for Busby could not be immediately reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)