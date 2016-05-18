UPDATE 1-FINRA fines Raymond James $17 mln for violating anti-money laundering rules

(Adds context, details about conduct)
By Suzanne Barlyn
May 18 Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog
has fined Raymond James Financial Inc $17 million for
widespread failures in anti-money laundering compliance, the
regulator said on Wednesday.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) also
suspended the company's former anti-money laundering compliance
officer, Linda Busby, for three months and fined her $25,000,
the regulator said.
The fine is the regulator's largest ever for anti-money
laundering compliance violations, said FINRA spokeswoman
Michelle Ong.
Raymond James and Busby both agreed to the sanctions in
settlements with FINRA, without admitting nor denying FINRA's
charges, FINRA said.
Raymond James' processes to prevent money laundering did not
match its business growth from 2006-14, FINRA said. Instead, the
company relied on a "patchwork" of procedures and systems to
detect suspicious activity.
As a result, the firm missed certain "red flags" in the
process and failed to investigate others, FINRA said. Those
included a $250,000 wire transfer to a Panamanian bank account -
purportedly for a banana shipment - that followed previous
account activity purportedly related to gold mining, according
to the settlement.
The Raymond James U.S. anti-money laundering program has
"undergone significant resource, process and technology
enhancements" aligned with the firm's growth strategy, Steve
Hollister, a Raymond James spokesman, said in a statement.
The firm has boosted its anti-money laundering staff, hiring
a new chief anti-money laundering officer, and is using a new
monitoring software to detect suspicious activity, Hollister
said. Raymond James has also begun the process of exiting its
U.S. third-party foreign correspondent business, excluding
operations in Europe and Canada, Hollister said.
FINRA, during its investigation, had found among other
things that Raymond James failed to conduct mandatory due
diligence reviews for foreign financial institutions to whom it
provided services.
Busby left Raymond James last year, after 11 years with the
firm. She is not presently employed in the securities industry,
according to a regulatory filing. Lawyers for Busby could not be
immediately reached for comment.
Raymond James' failures were "particularly concerning,"
given that FINRA had sanctioned the firm in 2012 for inadequate
anti-money laundering procedures, the regulator said on
Wednesday.
At the time, Raymond James had agreed to review its program
and procedures, and certify that they were reasonably designed
to achieve compliance, FINRA said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and G
Crosse)