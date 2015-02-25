ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires advisers from Commonwealth Financial

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
Feb 25 Raymond James & Associates, the broker-dealer unit of Raymond James Financial Inc, appointed Marta Shen and A.K. Mashhoon advisers in its Atlanta office.
Shen and Mashhoon join from Commonwealth Financial, where they managed about $109 million in client assets and had about $1.1 million in annual fees and commissions.
Commonwealth Financial could not be immediately reached for a confirmation of the departures. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
OTTAWA, May 5 Canada is considering a request to ban shipments of U.S. thermal coal through ports in the Pacific province of British Columbia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, escalating a trade dispute with Washington.
PARIS, May 5 Airbus sold 25 passenger jets in April, bringing total orders for the European planemaker so far this year to 51, well behind its U.S. rival Boeing.