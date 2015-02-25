版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四 01:00 BJT

ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires advisers from Commonwealth Financial

Feb 25 Raymond James & Associates, the broker-dealer unit of Raymond James Financial Inc, appointed Marta Shen and A.K. Mashhoon advisers in its Atlanta office.

Shen and Mashhoon join from Commonwealth Financial, where they managed about $109 million in client assets and had about $1.1 million in annual fees and commissions.

Commonwealth Financial could not be immediately reached for a confirmation of the departures. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐