MOVES-Raymond James hires 'Mahoney Group' from Merrill Lynch

Nov 17 Raymond James & Associates, a
broker-dealer under Raymond James Financial Inc, said it
has recruited a large team of advisers led by Chris Mahoney from
Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The team, which has opened a new office in West Nyack, New
York, managed more than $2.9 billion in client assets at BofA
Merrill.
The team, "The Mahoney Group of Raymond James", includes
Kevin Mahoney, Mark Marotta, Kristen Koluch and Phil Murphy.
Other members of the team include senior registered sales
associates Kitty Zacharczyk, Laura Plocharczyk and Christina
Hoerter, branch operations specialist Mary Beth Clinton,
investment portfolio specialists Thomas Small and Christian
Marotta and registered sales associate Steven Zacharczyk.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)