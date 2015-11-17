版本:
2015年 11月 18日 星期三

MOVES-Raymond James hires 'Mahoney Group' from Merrill Lynch

Nov 17 Raymond James & Associates, a broker-dealer under Raymond James Financial Inc, said it has recruited a large team of advisers led by Chris Mahoney from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The team, which has opened a new office in West Nyack, New York, managed more than $2.9 billion in client assets at BofA Merrill.

The team, "The Mahoney Group of Raymond James", includes Kevin Mahoney, Mark Marotta, Kristen Koluch and Phil Murphy.

Other members of the team include senior registered sales associates Kitty Zacharczyk, Laura Plocharczyk and Christina Hoerter, branch operations specialist Mary Beth Clinton, investment portfolio specialists Thomas Small and Christian Marotta and registered sales associate Steven Zacharczyk. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

