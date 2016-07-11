REFILE-MOVES-Raymond James recruits 4 advisers with $240 mln in client assets

BRIEF-WTF Holdings to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
July 11 Raymond James Financial Services said it recruited four financial advisers from Foresters Financial Services, where they managed about $240 million in client assets and had annual fees and commissions of nearly $1.8 million.
Jeffrey Grandy, Sophia Bliablias-Grandy, Douglas Souvenir and Keoni Hudson-Rasmussen joined independent firm Kruse Woods Financial Partners and will offer securities through Raymond James, the company said.
The group will be based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.