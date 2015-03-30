ON THE MOVE-Raymond James & Associates recruits adviser from Wells Fargo

March 30 Raymond James & Associates said it had recruited a financial adviser from Wells Fargo Advisors.

James Pohlman managed about $175 million in client assets and had about $1 million in fees and commissions at Wells Fargo.

Raymond James & Associates is the traditional employee broker/dealer and a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial Inc.

Pohlman, who joined in January, has more than 30 years of experience. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)