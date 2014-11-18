MOVES-Raymond James hires Michael Schipper from Morgan Stanley

Nov 18 Raymond James Financial Inc said it hired Michael Schipper from Morgan Stanley to head the firm's employee branch in downtown San Francisco as it expands in the western United States.

Schipper has been named branch manager of Raymond James' private client branch in San Francisco's financial district.

Schipper has also worked with Merrill Lynch.

Morgan Stanley was not immediately available to confirm the departure. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri)