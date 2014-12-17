MOVES--Raymond James hires two advisers from Morgan Stanley

Dec 17 Raymond James Financial Inc said on Wednesday it hired two advisers from Morgan Stanley for its Georgia office.

The advisers, Craig Houck and Richard Schooley, had managed more than $300 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley and had about $1.85 million in annual fees and commissions.

The team operates as Dogwood Wealth Advisors, an independent firm offering securities through Raymond James.

Dogwood Wealth Advisors focuses on retirement plans, individual financial planning and asset allocation.

Houck, began his career at Morgan Stanley, where he worked as a wealth advisor and senior vice president before joining Raymond James this year.

Schooley, spent 16 years as a wealth advisor at Morgan Stanley before joining Raymond James.

Morgan Stanley could not be immediately reached for comment on the departures. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)