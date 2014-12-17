MOVES--Raymond James hires two advisers from Morgan Stanley

Dec 17 Raymond James Financial Inc said
on Wednesday it hired two advisers from Morgan Stanley
for its Georgia office.
The advisers, Craig Houck and Richard Schooley, had managed
more than $300 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley and
had about $1.85 million in annual fees and commissions.
The team operates as Dogwood Wealth Advisors, an independent
firm offering securities through Raymond James.
Dogwood Wealth Advisors focuses on retirement plans,
individual financial planning and asset allocation.
Houck, began his career at Morgan Stanley, where he worked
as a wealth advisor and senior vice president before joining
Raymond James this year.
Schooley, spent 16 years as a wealth advisor at Morgan
Stanley before joining Raymond James.
Morgan Stanley could not be immediately reached for comment
on the departures.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)