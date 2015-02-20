ON THE MOVE-Raymond James unit hires advisers from Ameriprise

Feb 20 Raymond James & Associates hired a team of advisers from Ameriprise Financial Services Inc, a unit of asset manager and brokerage firm Ameriprise Financial Inc .

The employee broker-dealer subsidiary of Raymond James Financial said Ty G Rogers, Donald Furuya and John Fleishman joined its new office in Irvine, California.

The team, which will operate as The Rogers Group of Raymond James, managed about $140 million in client assets and had annual fees and commissions of more than $1.2 million at Ameriprise, Raymond James & Associates said.

Ameriprise confirmed the move.

(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)