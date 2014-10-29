Raymond James reports profits rise, slower than prior quarter

NEW YORK Oct 29 Brokerage and investment bank Raymond James Financial Inc said on Wednesday its revenues climbed to a record high $1.29 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, up 14 percent from last year, while profits climbed more slowly than the previous quarter.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company reported profits climbed 16 percent from last year, less than the fiscal third quarter's sharp 46 percent jump, as acquisition-related expenses pressured incomes.

Net income rose to $136.36 million, or 94 cents per share, for the fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $117.46 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Chris Reese)