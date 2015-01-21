版本:
Raymond James fiscal 1st-qtr revenues up 6 pct

NEW YORK Jan 21 Brokerage and investment bank Raymond James Financial Inc said on Wednesday its fiscal first-quarter revenues totaled $1.25 billion, up 6 percent from last year, but down 3 percent from the previous quarter due to a seasonal slowdown.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company reported net income of $126.3 million, or 87 cents per share, for the quarter, which ended Dec. 31.

The firm had posted record high quarterly revenues of $1.29 billion and record quarterly income of $136.4 million, or 94 cents per diluted share, for the fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 30. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts)
