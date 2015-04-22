版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 23日 星期四 05:48 BJT

UPDATE 1-Raymond James quarterly revenue, profit up over last year

(Adds details on business segments)

By Elizabeth Dilts

NEW YORK, April 22 Brokerage and financial services firm Raymond James Financial Inc said on Wednesday its fiscal second-quarter total revenues and profit rose over last year, although profit fell from last quarter on seasonal expenses.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company reported net income of $113.5 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31. That was 9 percent higher than a year ago, but 10 percent lower than the prior quarter.

The company reported total revenues rose 9 percent over last year to $1.29 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of $0.82 cents per share on revenue of $1.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Raymond James' private client group, which makes up two-thirds of the firm's business, saw net revenues of $870.6 million, up 7 percent over last year and 3 percent over last quarter, driven by record levels of client assets under administration and in fee-based accounts.

The segment's pre-tax income fell 19 percent from the prior quarter to $75.4 million from $92.7 million, and the pre-tax margin of 8.7 percent fell below the firm's target, according to a company press release.

The downturn was due to seasonal expenses and a $6 million charge to commission expense that the firm said was related to a $10.5 million mutual fund commission adjustment that was reported last quarter.

Client assets grew 3 percent from the previous quarter to $471.1 billion, helped by the business segment's successful recruiting efforts.

The Private Client Group added a net 182 financial advisers over the last year, taking Raymond James' overall adviser headcount to a new high of 6,384 advisers across all channels. The firm added a net of 48 advisers over the last quarter. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Chris Reese)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐