ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires brokers in Chicago who managed $500 mln

NEW YORK Feb 19 Raymond James & Associates, Raymond James Financial Inc's broker-dealer, said Thursday it brought on a three-broker team that managed more than $500 million at their prior firm, William Blair & Company.

The brokers, Sam Gross, Joe Brady and Tonya Rasmussen, started on Jan. 16 at Raymond James's Chicago office, a few blocks north of William Blair's headquarters where they managed $524 million in client assets, generating $2 million in revenues last year.

The group, which catered to clients with typically $1 million to $5 million in investable assets, moved to Raymond James because its scale allows them to focus on their specialties, Gross said.

William Blair is a boutique financial services firm with around 80 financial advisers in its private wealth management division, Gross said, compared with Raymond James's roughly 1,600 advisers.

Gross, 52, is a portfolio manager with 30 years experience in equity markets who started his career at Legg Mason. Brady, 73, is a fixed-income expert with about 37 years of experience starting at Dean Witter & Co. Rasmussen, 36, is a financial adviser who started with William Blair in 2004.

Raymond James had a banner year for recruiting in 2014, and one of the firm's top hires in Chicago, Michael and Benjamin Cohen, hold the office next door to Gross, Brady and Rasmussen.

The Cohens, a father-and-son team, joined Raymond James in February 2014 from J.P. Morgan Securities, where they had managed about $670 million in client assets, generating annual fees and commissions in excess of $4.2 million. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)