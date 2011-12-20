ON THE MOVE: Raymond James hires Merrill adviser team

Dec 20 Raymond James has expanded its adviser presence into southeast Virginia with the addition of four veteran hires from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch office in Virginia Beach, the firm said Tuesday.

Rob Krebs, Brian Pennell, Jennifer Duffy and Sandra Peters together formed Blue Ocean Wealth Advisors after leaving Merrill Lynch, where they managed more than $250 million in client assets.

"We're not ones to jump firms, but it just seemed the right time and the right environment to make a move," said Krebs, who had spent his entire advising career, nearly two decades, at Merrill Lynch.

Krebs said he and his partners searched for a firm that had a bigger focus on client service.

"Most good firms can deliver the same good products and services, so if you're going to differentiate it's got to be with client service," he said. "If we were going to make a move, we wanted to plant our stake around client service."

The four advisers together opened the first employee broker-dealer office for Raymond James in the region.

"Many of our clients did not know Raymond James very well," Krebs said. "But we're open for business and the response has been extremely positive."

Raymond James on Monday said it hired three advisers from UBS and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney to join its employee broker-dealer channel in the Miami region. The three advisers managed a combined $177 million in client assets at their previous firms.