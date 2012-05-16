ON THE MOVE-Raymond James lands broker team from Morgan Stanley

May 16 Raymond James Financial Inc said on Wednesday it had hired a team of veteran advisers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney that managed more than $220 million in client assets.

Advisers John Nice, Brian Trujillo, Steven Ringquist and Bradley Trujillo joined Raymond James' employee broker-dealer division in April. All four spent the bulk of their advising careers at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney; the team generated $1.7 million in combined revenue last year.

Brian Trujillo said he and his team first looked into making a move during the height of the financial crisis in 2008.

"We were looking for a stable partner because of concerns of what was going on with Wall Street," Trujillo said on Wednesday. "We liked the conservative, stable nature of (Raymond James)... It's very congruent to the nature of our practice."

Trujillo had been with Smith Barney since 2002, joining Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth unit and Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2009.

Nice, a more than 40-year industry veteran, had the longest roots with the firm, having started with E.F. Hutton in 1974.

Trujillo said the timing of the move was two-fold.

"The merger with Morgan Stanley and Smith Barney was really moving into high gear," he said, noting that his clients would have had to make the adjustment to the fully merged platform. "It was a nice confluence of us reaching a point where we had finally interviewed everyone out there and got to a point where we were ready to make a move."

Raymond James, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, also has an independent division in the United States and small brokerage units in Canada and Britain.

With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Raymond James has more than 6,000 advisers managing more than $350 billion in client assets. The company recently acquired Memphis-based brokerage Morgan Keegan, with its roughly 1,000 advisers.

Raymond James has added at least 26 experienced advisers who managed nearly $3 billion in client assets since the start of the year, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Those advisers came from firms including Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Wells Fargo Advisors and Bank of America's Merrill Lynch.