ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires Morgan Stanley broker team

| June 19
June 19 Raymond James Financial Inc has
hired a team of veteran Illinois-based advisers from Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney, expanding its footprint in the state, the
company said on Tuesday.
Advisers Tom Ford and Jeff Jones, who managed $118 million
in client assets, joined Raymond James' Peoria office from
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. They generated more than $800,000
in annual revenue production last year.
"The thing that struck me was that they really value the
relationship between the adviser and the client," Ford said in
an interview about his decision to move to Raymond James.
Increased fees on client accounts at Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney was one reason he decided to make the move after nearly
three decades at the same brokerage, he said.
Ford had been with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and its
predecessors for his entire advising career, which began in
1982. He started with E.F. Hutton, which was later acquired by
Lehman Brothers and then Citigroup Inc. The firm
eventually became Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after the merger
of Morgan Stanley's wealth unit with Citi's Smith Barney
in 2009.
Ford said another reason he had chosen Raymond James was the
training and support it provides to new advisers.
"They put a lot of money and effort into advisers and making
sure you have a mentor, someone in the business that wants to
help you," he said.
Ford and Jones formed the Ford Jones Group to join Raymond
James & Associates, the company's employee broker-dealer
division. Raymond James, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, also
has an independent adviser division in the United States and
small brokerage units in Canada and Britain.
With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Raymond James has more
than 6,500 advisers managing more than $370 billion in client
assets. The company also recently acquired Memphis-based
brokerage Morgan Keegan, with its roughly 1,000 advisers.
Raymond James has added at least 31 experienced advisers who
managed roughly $3 billion in client assets combined since the
start of the year, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Many of
those advisers came from top U.S. brokerages, including Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney, Wells Fargo Advisors and Bank of
America Corp's Merrill Lynch.