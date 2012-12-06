ON THE MOVE-Raymond James lands veteran adviser in Baltimore area

Dec 6 Raymond James Financial Inc said
on Thursday it landed a veteran adviser and his team from
independent broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC in the Baltimore
area.
Adviser Tony Fusco moved to Raymond James in mid-November
after 16 years at LPL Financial, which is owned by LPL Financial
Holdings Inc. Fusco, who has worked in the industry for
nearly three decades, managed $230 million in client assets.
Fusco was joined by his partner and son, Kevin Fusco, as
well as financial adviser David Matthews, senior financial
analyst Steven Moore, registered associates Donna Childress and
Michelle Dumler, and client services associate Ascenza
DiFerdinando.
The team together moved their practice, Fusco Financial
Associates, over to Raymond James Financial Services Inc, the
company's independent broker-dealer division.
Fusco, who began his career in 1985, founded Fusco Financial
Associates in 1990. The firm specializes in retirement,
investment and estate planning.
St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James also has a
traditional employee broker-dealer division in the United States
and small brokerage units in Canada and Britain.
With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Raymond James has more
than 6,300 advisers managing $388 billion in client assets. The
company's acquisition of Memphis-based brokerage Morgan Keegan
in April added roughly 1,000 advisers.