ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires MS adviser in Florida

Dec 7 Raymond James Financial Inc has
expanded its broker force in Florida with a veteran hire from
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.
Adviser Victoria Azpurua moved to Raymond James after more
than a decade at her old firm, where she managed $114 million in
client assets. Azpurua joined Raymond James' Coral Gables
office.
Azpurua, who had previously been an adviser with Raymond
James in the late 1990s, started with Citigroup in 1998
and stayed with the firm after the merger of Citi's Smith Barney
with Morgan Stanley's wealth business in 2009. The
combined firm, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, is majority
owned by Morgan Stanley.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the departure.
Azpurua joined Raymond James & Associates, Raymond James'
traditional employee broker-dealer. The company, based in St.
Petersburg, Florida, also has an independent broker-dealer
division in the United States and smaller brokerage units in
Canada and Britain.
With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Raymond James has more
than 6,300 advisers managing $388 billion in client assets. The
company's acquisition of Memphis-based brokerage Morgan Keegan
in April added roughly 1,000 advisers.
Raymond James said on Thursday it added veteran adviser Tony
Fusco in the Baltimore region from LPL Financial.