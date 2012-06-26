ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley Smith Barney team joins Raymond James

June 26 A team of veteran advisers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney have left the brokerage to open their own firm with Raymond James Financial Inc's independent broker-dealer in Ohio.

Bill Carmel, a six-decade industry veteran, moved with his sons, Todd Carmel and Donn Carmel, and son-in-law, Mario Quintero, to Raymond James in June. The advisers managed more than $400 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

"We wanted more control over our destiny and day-to-day activities and how we work with clients," Todd Carmel said in an interview on Tuesday.

"The fit for us was better to go independent, given our skill sets as a team," he said. "Donn is good at running a business."

The brothers had both been restaurant owners for 15 years before becoming advisers.

Their new firm, Carmel Quintero Financial Services, is a part of Raymond James Financial Services, the company's independent broker-dealer that caters to advisers who also function as business owners.

The four advisers, all legacy Smith Barney, are based in Westlake, Ohio. The senior Carmel began his career with Field Richards & Co, moving in 1964 to McDonald Investments, where he eventually served as chairman and chief executive officer.

Todd and Donn Carmel became advisers in 1995, when they joined their father at McDonald. All three moved together in 2005 to Citigroup's Smith Barney to join Quintero, who had been with the firm since 1988.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage by client assets, formed after the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth unit and Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2009. At that time, the advisers transitioned over to the newly combined firm.

Raymond James, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, also has a traditional employee broker-dealer division in the United States and small brokerage units in Canada and Britain.

With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Raymond James has more than 6,000 advisers managing more than $360 billion in client assets. The company's recent acquisition of Memphis-based brokerage Morgan Keegan added the firm's roughly 1,000 advisers.