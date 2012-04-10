UPDATE 1-Raymond James reorganizes broker-dealer management

* Managers include Morgan Keegan, Raymond James leadership
* Five divisions; Southern replaces Atlantic division
* Division directors supported by new regional directors
By Ashley Lau
April 10 Raymond James Financial Inc has
reorganized the senior management structure within its employee
broker-dealer unit, creating new geographical divisions as the
company works to integrate recently acquired brokerage Morgan
Keegan.
Raymond James, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, said on
Tuesday that the divisional realignments, made just a week after
the company finished its $1.2 billion purchase of Memphis-based
Morgan Keegan, are intended to bring together the leadership of
both firms.
"The driving motivation ... was really an intent and a
desire to create a very balanced integration of our existing
Raymond James sales management team with the very talented folks
from Morgan Keegan," Raymond James & Associate's private client
group president, Tash Elwyn, said in an interview.
The new management appointees include both senior Morgan
Keegan directors, including former Morgan Keegan private client
group president Dick Ferguson, as well as current Raymond James
leadership and several promoted employees from within the
company.
Starting Tuesday, Raymond James & Associates will be
subdivided into Southern, Eastern, Great Lakes, Southwestern and
North Central regions. The Southern division, headed entirely by
Morgan Keegan leadership, replaces the former Atlantic division,
which was led by Elwyn before he stepped up to his new position
as the group's president in January.
"Raymond James is making every effort to integrate (Morgan
Keegan) smoothly and less disruptively," said financial services
recruiter Ron Edde of Armstrong Financial Group. "They're trying
to absorb or integrate some of the Morgan Keegan structure."
The new Southern division is headed by co-division directors
Ferguson and Bill Geary, a two-decade Morgan Keegan veteran.
They are supported by regional directors Jim Hamilton, Van
Thompson and Michael Turnbough.
In the Eastern region, Ira Federer leads the division,
supported by regional directors Tom Walrond and Tom Galvin.
The Great Lakes region is led by Raymond James veteran Bill
Roney, while the North Central region is led by Raymond James'
John Kuklenski.
The Southwestern division is headed by three-decade industry
veteran Patrick Allison and supported by regional director Tommy
Orr, who has worked for Morgan Keegan since 1995.
BUILDING OUT, KEEPING CULTURE
With the purchase of Morgan Keegan, Raymond James now has
roughly 6,500 advisers managing $372 billion in client assets.
Elwyn said the new combined brokerage has given the company
more leverage in previously underserved markets and added that
Raymond James is "on pace" to have "a very strong recruiting
year."
"We anticipate and expect that we'll have further increased
recruiting results given that we'll have a larger team to share
the Raymond James story," he said. "We'll have a much more
expansive footprint, particularly in the Southeast."
Raymond James Financial Inc has four wholly owned
broker-dealers, including Raymond James & Associates, its
traditional employee broker-dealer, along with Raymond James |
Morgan Keegan, which will be fully integrated by next Spring.
The company also has an independent division and a Canadian
broker-dealer.
Raymond James also recently named Erik Fruland, a 20-year
veteran of Raymond James, as chief operating officer of Raymond
James & Associates Private Client Group, replacing Scott Curtis,
who is now president of Raymond James' independent division.