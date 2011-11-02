Raymond James adds social network tools for advisers

* Raymond James expands social media tools for advisers
* New system will help firm comply with industry rules
By Suzanne Barlyn
Nov 2 Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF.N) has
joined a growing number of firms that are allowing financial
advisers to communicate with clients through social networking
sites.
The financial services firm announced on Tuesday that it is
providing its advisers access to sites such as LinkedIn
LNKD.N, Twitter and Facebook, through a system that allows
the firm to comply with industry rules about advertising and
electronic communications. Firms have to monitor their
electronic communications and store them for three years.
Advisers for Raymond James, based in St. Petersburg,
Florida, were allowed to use social media before the firm's
announcement, but in a limited and more time consuming way.
Employees for example were allowed to post profiles on LinkedIn
after they submitted drafts to supervisors for approval.
Now all of the company's advisers can use the new system,
which automates that process. They also can choose from
pre-approved content. "It's not real time, but as close as we
can get," said Michael White, marketing director for Raymond
James.
Raymond James developed the system with Actiance, a company
in Belmont, California that helps businesses manage their use
of social networking sites.
LPL Financial Inc., a unit of LPL Investment Holdings Inc.
(LPLA.O), the nation's largest independent broker-dealer, is
also among several firms this year to offer more social media
access to its advisers.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn, editing by Walden Siew)