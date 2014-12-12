ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires advisers from Wells Fargo

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 12 Raymond James & Associates, a branch of Raymond James Financial Inc, said it hired two advisers from the advisory unit of Wells Fargo & Co.
Father-and-son team Erwin and Terry Bry, and sales associate Lori Fugate previously worked at AG Edwards Inc, which was later bought by Wells Fargo.
The trio, who managed more than $220 million in client assets, joins Raymond James's office in St. Louis, Missouri, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Bry began his career as a financial adviser in the late 1960s and his son joined the business in 1985.
Wells Fargo was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.