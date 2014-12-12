ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires advisers from Wells Fargo

Dec 12 Raymond James & Associates, a branch of Raymond James Financial Inc, said it hired two advisers from the advisory unit of Wells Fargo & Co.

Father-and-son team Erwin and Terry Bry, and sales associate Lori Fugate previously worked at AG Edwards Inc, which was later bought by Wells Fargo.

The trio, who managed more than $220 million in client assets, joins Raymond James's office in St. Louis, Missouri, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Bry began his career as a financial adviser in the late 1960s and his son joined the business in 1985.

Wells Fargo was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)